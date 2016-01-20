Jan 20 WH Smith Plc

* like-for-like sales up 2 percent and total sales up 4 percent for 20 weeks

* in high street, like-for-like sales were flat with total sales down 1 percent over 20 weeks, driven by like-for-like sales of 2 percent over 5 week christmas period to 2 January 2016

* expect profit growth for year to be slightly ahead of plan