Jan 20 Shell

* Q4 2015 earnings on a current cost of supplies basis excluding identified items are expected to be in region of $1.6 - 1.9 billion

* Identified items for q4 2015 are expected to be in range of a net charge of $0.2 billion to an immaterial gain

* Production for q4 2015 was 3.0 million boe/d, and for full year 2015 2.9 million boe/d

* Dividends declared for 2015 are expected to be $1.88/share or $12 billion, and for 2016 at least $1.88/share

* Sees q4 results includes upstream of $0.4 - 0.5 billion, of which integrated gas some $1.6 - 1.9 billion, and downstream of $1.4 - 1.6 billion

* Sees full year 2015 earnings on a ccs basis excluding identified items are expected to be in region of $10.4 - 10.7 billion

* Income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders is expected to be in region of $0.6 - 1.0 billion for q4 2015

* Gearing is expected to be 14 pct at end of 2015, including net debt of $27 billion, compared to 12.2 pct at end of 2014