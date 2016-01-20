UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 20 Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA (IPO-LNS.MC):
* Preliminary FY 2015 revenue 8.4 million euros ($9.2 million), down 8 percent year on year
* Preliminary FY 2015 EBITDA 447,000 euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago
* Preliminary FY 2015 loss before tax 528,000 euros versus profit before tax 132,000 euros year ago
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.