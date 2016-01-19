BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Alma Media Oyj :
* Alma Mediapartners acquires a stake in car servicing market venue AutoJerry.fi
* Says parties have agreed not to publish price of transaction
* To this date, a total of 80,000 offers have been forwarded to car owners from repair workshops, of which more than a half during past four months
* Total value of offers forwarded is 25 million euros ($27.22 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.