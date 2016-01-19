Jan 19 Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Mediapartners acquires a stake in car servicing market venue AutoJerry.fi

* Says parties have agreed not to publish price of transaction

* To this date, a total of 80,000 offers have been forwarded to car owners from repair workshops, of which more than a half during past four months

* Total value of offers forwarded is 25 million euros ($27.22 million) Source text for Eikon:

