Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Jan 19 Novozymes A/S :
* Announced it has separated its biopharma activities into an independent company called Albumedix
* New company will be fully owned by Novozymes Source text: bit.ly/1nv5GCl
