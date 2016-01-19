BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :
* Its shareholders meeting agreed to buy back the company's own shares for up to 1 million zlotys ($244,800)
* Will buy own shares until Dec. 31, 2016, for no less than 0.12 zloty and no more than 10.0 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0851 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.