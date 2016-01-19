Jan 19 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA (EFE) :

* Its shareholders meeting agreed to buy back the company's own shares for up to 1 million zlotys ($244,800)

* Will buy own shares until Dec. 31, 2016, for no less than 0.12 zloty and no more than 10.0 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0851 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)