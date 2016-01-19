Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Jan 19 Mediclinic International Ltd
* Commission recommended unconditional approval of combination to Tribunal and tribunal hearing is expected to take place on 27 January 2016
* Namibian Competition Authority has given its unconditional approval for combination. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
* Not yet in a position to confirm final pricing or quantum of funds raised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: