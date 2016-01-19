Jan 19 Home Meal Replacement SA :

* To launch share capital increase of up to 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million) through issue of up to 675,058 shares

* New shares nominal value at 0.13 euro with share premium of 1.90 euros per share

