BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY18 dividends from regional associates to be about S$1.4 bln
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
Jan 19 Esker SA :
* Q4 revenue 16.1 million euros, up 23 percent
* At Dec. 31, 2015, the group's cash position was 15.8 million euros ($17.23 million) against 17.5 million euros previous year
* Anticpates significative improvement of its 2015 operating income
* Anticpates a 2 digits growth for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amobee group expected to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in FY18 operating revenue and targets breakeven in ebitda
SINGAPORE, May 18 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday reported a 1.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by growth in broadband, mobile data and services such as cybersecurity.