Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
Jan 19 EOS Imaging SA :
* EOS Imaging announces exclusive licensing and partnership in surgical simulation
* Partnership with Montreal-based Spinologics to develop a biomechanical simulation software dedicated to spine surgery planning
* EOS Imaging will have exclusive rights to sell new software worldwide with an anticipated release date of first product by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
