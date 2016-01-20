Jan 20 Pets at Home Group Plc

* Trading statement

* Q3 like-for-like sales (LFL) growth of 2.2 pct

* Q3 total revenue growth of 7.1 pct to 195.1 mln stg

* Financial outlook for FY16 remains in line with current expectations

* Q3 merchandise LFL growth of 1.7 pct, with strength in advanced nutrition, omnichannel and recovering sales in health & hygiene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: