Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Jan 20 Pets at Home Group Plc
* Trading statement
* Q3 like-for-like sales (LFL) growth of 2.2 pct
* Q3 total revenue growth of 7.1 pct to 195.1 mln stg
* Financial outlook for FY16 remains in line with current expectations
* Q3 merchandise LFL growth of 1.7 pct, with strength in advanced nutrition, omnichannel and recovering sales in health & hygiene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies