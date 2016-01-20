Jan 20 BG Group Plc
* For full year 2015 expects average E&P production volumes
of 704 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboed), ahead
of guidance of 680-700 kboed;
* For full year 2015 expects upstream EBITDA of at least
$4.1 billion;
* For full year 2015 expects LNG Shipping & Marketing
EBITDA of at least $1.4 billion, in line with guidance of around
middle of $1.3-1.5 billion range
* Expects to report for full year 2015: total results
earnings of at least $2.3 billion,
* For FY Net cash flow from operating activities of around
$4.3 billion
