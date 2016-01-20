Jan 20 Beter Bed Holding NV :

* Reports Q4 net revenue increased by 3.4 pct to 102.9 million euros ($112.7 million) (like-for-like: +2.2 pct)

* Q4 EBITDA increases to about 15.5 million euros from 12.8 million euros (+21.3 pct) 

* Q4 EBIT increases to about 12.7 million euros from 10.5 million euros (+20.2 pct)

* FY net revenue increases by 5.9 pct to 385.4 million euros (like-for-like: +5.4 pct)

* FY EBITDA increases to about 41.1 million euros from 31.3 million euros (+31.4 pct)

* FY EBIT increases to about 30.7 million euros from 23.0 million euros (+33.2 pct)

* Says over whole of 2015, EBITDA is expected to amount to about 41.1 million euros

* Says operating profit for whole of 2015 is expected to amount to about 30.7 million euros

* Says the 2015 net revenue was reported with a total of 1,159 stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)