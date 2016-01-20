Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Jan 20 Ktima Kostas Lazaridis SA :
* Says increases capital by 474,144 euro ($519,661.82) by increasing nominal value of each share by 0.03 euro Source text: bit.ly/23dZn6u Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies