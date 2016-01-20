Jan 20 Softblue SA

* Leenlife Pharma International Inc. to distribute company's product Sensoft

* The agreement was signed for the period of three years and provides that if sales of Sensoft by Leenlife Pharma International reach $6.0 million it will receive exclusive distribution rights in Canada and the United States

* Sensoft is an ICT system for measuring the thermal conditions for transport and storage of pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals and other products