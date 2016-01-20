Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Jan 20 Hellerup Consulting Group A/S :
* Michael B. Friis steps down as CEO as of Feb. 1, 2016
* Appointed Jesper Gotfredsen to new CEO
