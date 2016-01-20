UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 20 Planet Soft SA :
* Its shareholder meeting decides that its 5,668,060 shares of A, B, C, D, E and F series will be all consolidated under new A1 series
* Number of company's A1 shares will be reduced to 283,403 and their nominal value will be changed to 2.0 zlotys from 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1120 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.