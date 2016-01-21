Jan 21 Koninklijke Ahold NV :

* Q4 net sales 9.79 billion euros versus 9.25 billion euros ($10.08 billion) in Reuters poll

* Q4 USA net sales 6.06 billion euros versus 4.79 billion euros year ago

* Q4 Netherlands net sales 3.27 billion euros versus 2.84 billion year ago

* Q4 Czech Republic net sales 461 million euros versus 433 million euros year ago

* Q4 USA identical sales growth excluding gasoline is 1.6 percent

* Q4 Netherlands identical sales growth is 3.2 percent

* Q4 Czech Republic identical sales growth excluding gasoline is -0.5 percent

* Market share for Q4 and full year increased compared to last year

* For full year 2015, consolidated net sales were 38.2 billion euros, an increase of 16.6 pct compared to 2014

* Expect underlying operating margin for Q4 to be higher than previous quarter

* Expect free cash flow for year to be ahead of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)