Jan 21 Moberg Pharma Ab 

* Moberg Pharma is contemplating a potential bond issue and updates financial targets

* Says as a consequence of decided investments and initiatives, EBITDA margin in 2016 will be lower than previously communicated margin of at least 25 percent

* Long term financial goal of achieving an EBITDA margin of at least 25 percent remains.

* Says company continuously evaluates potential acquisitions and intends to increase its acquisition activities going forward focusing on brands and products for which existing infrastructure and sales channels can be utilized

* Says issue proceeds from a potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including accretive add-on acquisitions. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)