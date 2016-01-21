Jan 21 Moberg Pharma Ab
* Moberg Pharma is contemplating a potential bond issue and
updates financial targets
* Says as a consequence of decided investments and
initiatives, EBITDA margin in 2016 will be lower than previously
communicated margin of at least 25 percent
* Long term financial goal of achieving an EBITDA margin of
at least 25 percent remains.
* Says company continuously evaluates potential
acquisitions and intends to increase its acquisition activities
going forward focusing on brands and products for which existing
infrastructure and sales channels can be utilized
* Says issue proceeds from a potential bond issue will be
used for general corporate purposes, including accretive add-on
acquisitions.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Simon Johnson)