Jan 21 Halfords Group Plc

* Profit expectations for current year are unchanged

* 15 weeks to Jan. 15 group lfl sales +0.3%, retail lfl flat, autocentres lfl +1.9%

* In cycling, growth in sales of bikes and cycle repair more than offset a small decline in parts, accessories and clothing

* In motoring, car maintenance sales were impacted by warm weather

* No change to our expectations of group profit before tax for full year, which we expect to be in range of £78-82m