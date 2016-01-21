Jan 21 Halfords Group Plc
* Profit expectations for current year are unchanged
* 15 weeks to Jan. 15 group lfl sales +0.3%, retail lfl
flat, autocentres lfl +1.9%
* In cycling, growth in sales of bikes and cycle repair
more than offset a small decline in parts, accessories and
clothing
* In motoring, car maintenance sales were impacted by warm
weather
* No change to our expectations of group profit before tax
for full year, which we expect to be in range of £78-82m
