* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 10.50
(SEK 7.00) per share
* Q4 operating income increased by 34 per cent (19) to SEK
258 million (SEK 193m)
* Q4 profit after tax increased by 71 per cent (28) to SEK
118 million
* Reuters poll: Q4 op income seen at SEK 250 million, net
profit at SEK 111 million, dividend at SEK 9.88/share
* Says from 2016, we will change our long-term growth
target for customer growth to at least 10 per cent of customer
base at beginning of year. A target that grows with time, unlike
our previous static growth target
