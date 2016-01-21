Jan 21 Avanza Bank

* Says board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 10.50 (SEK 7.00) per share

* Q4 operating income increased by 34 per cent (19) to SEK 258 million (SEK 193m)

* Q4 profit after tax increased by 71 per cent (28) to SEK 118 million

* Reuters poll: Q4 op income seen at SEK 250 million, net profit at SEK 111 million, dividend at SEK 9.88/share

* Says from 2016, we will change our long-term growth target for customer growth to at least 10 per cent of customer base at beginning of year. A target that grows with time, unlike our previous static growth target