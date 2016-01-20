UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
Jan 20 FormPipe Software AB :
* Formpipe and the city of Stockholm signs agreement
* Business value amounts to about 50 million Swedish crowns ($5.82 million) over a five year period, of which about 25 million crowns consists of systems revenue
* City of Stockholm has option to further extend contract for 15 years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5849 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.