Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Jan 20 Euronext:
* Aroma Celte SA to issue 166,660 new shares on Marche Libre as of Jan. 22
* Reference price for new shares: 3 euro
* Reason of share increase: issue reserved of dedicated person
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies