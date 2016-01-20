Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
Jan 20 Les Hotels Baverez SA :
* Reports FY 2015 net revenue of 26.5 million euros, up 8.04 pct
* Says the overall occupancy rate (of available rooms), stood at 68.71 pct at Dec. 31, 2015
* Says FY 2015 results will not be in line with expectations and in decline compared to the previous year Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies