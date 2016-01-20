Jan 20 Les Hotels Baverez SA :

* Reports FY 2015 net revenue of 26.5 million euros, up 8.04 pct

* Says the overall occupancy rate (of available rooms), stood at 68.71 pct at Dec. 31, 2015

* Says FY 2015 results will not be in line with expectations and in decline compared to the previous year Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)