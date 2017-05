Jan 21 Tryg

* Says Q4 profit after tax 721 million Danish crowns ($105.34 million versus 534 million seen in a Reuters poll

* Says Q4 combined ratio 88.4 versus 86.9 seen in a Reuters poll

* Says proposes dividend of 3.5 DKK per share and 6.00 DKK when including H1 dividend versus 6.01 DKK seen in a Reuters poll

* Says is on track to meet the financial targets for 2017

* Says will initiate share buy back programme of 1 billion DKK

* Says keeps 2017 financial targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.8448 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)