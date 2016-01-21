(Corrects spelling in the second bullet point)

Jan 21 Starbreeze AB :

* Korean game company Smilegate has undertaken to invest a total of $40 million in Starbreeze, $15 million in equity, combined with $25 million in a convertible bond

* Starbreeze, 505 games and Skybound have decided to release game in all markets during second half of 2017

* Starbreeze receives a 10 year right to develop, publish and distribute an all-new first person co-op game on Smilegate's crossfire franchise for western markets Source text for Eikon:

