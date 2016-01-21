Jan 21 Tamedia AG :
* Starticket (75 pct unit of the Tamedia) is taking over swiss ticketing activities of
software company ticketportal
* Peter Huerlimann, CEO of Starticket, will take over the lead of the combined company until
a successor is appointed. Dieter Froehlich to step down as CEO
* JetTicket Software GmbH, based in Austria, is not affected by this transaction and
continues to be owned by the current owner. Starticket will only take over the sales of
JetTicket for Switzerland, similar to tickeportal now
Source text - bit.ly/1np6GIo
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)