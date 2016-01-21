Jan 21 Tamedia AG :

* Starticket (75 pct unit of the Tamedia) is taking over swiss ticketing activities of software company ticketportal

* Peter Huerlimann, CEO of Starticket, will take over the lead of the combined company until a successor is appointed. Dieter Froehlich to step down as CEO

* JetTicket Software GmbH, based in Austria, is not affected by this transaction and continues to be owned by the current owner. Starticket will only take over the sales of JetTicket for Switzerland, similar to tickeportal now Source text - bit.ly/1np6GIo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)