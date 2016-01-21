Jan 21 Barclays Plc :
* Announced several initiatives within its investment bank
which build on its existing strategy
* Will close offices in nine countries across Asia, Americas
and EMEA
* For period from Dec. 31 to March 1, 2016, Barclays
expects to report investment bank income broadly flat on prior
year
* Investment bank will continue to focus on its two home
markets in UK and US
* In Asia, we will continue to provide expertise and
resources to clients who have cross-border requirements from
offices in China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan And India.
