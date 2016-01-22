Jan 22 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Trading update
* Issues its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of
its 2016 half year end
* Delivered a solid performance despite challenging market
conditions since start of financial year
* Banking division continued to deliver growth, with loan
book up 4.9 pct to 6 billion stg (31 July 2015: 5.7 billion stg)
* Winterflood's performance has been impacted by difficult
market conditions which have persisted since start of financial
year
* Net interest margin remains below prior year, although bad
debt ratio has improved slightly and return on net loan book
remains strong
* Falling equity markets and lower levels of activity,
particularly in AIM market, have resulted in lower profitability
in period
* Total client assets reduced to 9.4 billion stg (31 July
2015: 10.8 billion stg) reflecting negative market movements and
disposal of our corporate activities, as previously reported.
* Market conditions have been weaker in first half but we
remain confident in a satisfactory outcome for year
* Continued opportunities for growth in banking division,
whilst maintaining our focus on returns and a prudent risk
profile
* Winterflood is well positioned but trading conditions
remain difficult
* Asset management we expect continued progress in
business, notwithstanding difficult market conditions
