Jan 22 Grand Parade Investments Ltd
* Grand Parade Investments Limited signs exclusive licence
with Dunkin' Brands International
* Under agreement, GPI will develop over 250 Dunkin' Donuts
restaurants and more than 70 Baskin-Robbins shops in South
Africa
* GPI will invest r210 million over next 10-years, which
will be funded off its own balance sheet
* Does not expect to raise any third party debt related to
this transaction
* Transaction will have a minimal impact on earnings for
group in short term. Conditions precedent
* Exclusive master licence agreement is for a 10-year
period with an option to renew for further 10-years.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: