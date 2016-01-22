Jan 22 Ovostar Union NV :

* As at Dec. 31, 2015 company's egg production volume up by 15 pct year-on-year to 1.20 billion eggs 

* As at Dec. 31, 2015 company's total flock up by 16 pct to 6.5 million hens

* Says for FY 2015 sales volume of eggs grew by 18 pct year on year to 862 mln eggs, while the volume of eggs exported increased 2.6 times, from 89 to 229 mln eggs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)