Jan 21 Sino AG :

* General meeting of tick-TS unanimously authorized the executive board to list all 1.01 million shares of the company in the primary market of the stock exchange Dusseldorf

* Executive board of tick-TS AG will decide in close coordination with Sino AG as the largest shareholder whether and under what conditions a listing is reasonable