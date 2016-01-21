Jan 21 Cegid Group SA :

* Reports FY 2015 revenue of 281.8 million euros ($305.27 million) compared to FY 2014 figure of 266.6 million euros

* Q4 2015 revenue totals 81.6 million euros (75.9 million euros in Q4 2014), a rise of 7.4 percent at unadjusted scope and 1.9 percent at constant scope

* Says further growth expected in income from ordinary activities and related margin

* Says 2015 income from ordinary activities should rise for third consecutive year (35.0 million euros in 2014)

* Says EBITDA for 2015 is expected to be up compared with 2014 (71.9 million euros), representing at least 27 percent of consolidated sales, slightly higher than in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)