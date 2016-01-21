Jan 21 Compagnie des Alpes SA :
* Consolidated sales for Q1 2015/2016 came to 122.2 million
euros ($132.3 million), an increase of 3.3 pct on a comparable
scope basis
* Consolidated sales for Q1 2015/2016 increased by 1.0 pct
on current scope basis
* For leisure destinations the group remains confident in
its outlook and guidance for the rest of the financial year
* To date, ski areas booking trends are in line with those
of last year and the school vacation calendar is slightly better
than last yea
($1 = 0.9236 euros)
