PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 Delhaize Group SA :
* Q4 revenue 6.32 billion euros versus 6.30 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in Reuters poll
* Q4 revenue is up 14.2 pct at actual exchange rates (+4.9 pct at identical exchange rates) compared to a year ago and excluding the result of the 53rd week in the U.S. in 2014
* Q4 US revenue USD 4.44 billion versus USD 4.67 billion year ago
* Q4 Belgium revenue 1.33 billion euros versus 1.26 billion euros year ago
* Q4 South Eastern Europe revenue 942 million euros versus 832 million euros year ago
* Total number of stores at end of 2015 is 3,512 versus 3,468 at end of 2014
* Expects 2015 group underlying operating profit to be approximately 870 million euros
* Expects full year free cash flow reached 516 million euros
* Capital expenditure reached 774 million euros in 2015 (705 million euros at identical exchange rates) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.