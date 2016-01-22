Jan 22 Delhaize Group SA :

* Q4 revenue 6.32 billion euros versus 6.30 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in Reuters poll

* Q4 revenue is up 14.2 pct at actual exchange rates (+4.9 pct at identical exchange rates) compared to a year ago and excluding the result of the 53rd week in the U.S. in 2014

* Q4 US revenue USD 4.44 billion versus USD 4.67 billion year ago

* Q4 Belgium revenue 1.33 billion euros versus 1.26 billion euros year ago

* Q4 South Eastern Europe revenue 942 million euros versus 832 million euros year ago

* Total number of stores at end of 2015 is 3,512 versus 3,468 at end of 2014

* Expects 2015 group underlying operating profit to be approximately 870 million euros

* Expects full year free cash flow reached 516 million euros

* Capital expenditure reached 774 million euros in 2015 (705 million euros at identical exchange rates)