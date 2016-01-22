BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 Com Hem Holding Ab
* Com Hem's holding of its own shares has exceeded 5 percent
* Com Hem has on January 21 bought 72,000 shares under the ongoing share repurchase programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: