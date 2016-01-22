BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System SA :
* Q3 revenue 21.5 million euros versus 19.2 million euros ($20.78 million) year ago
* Confirms FY revenue outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: