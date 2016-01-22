Jan 22 Weng Fine Art AG :

* Resolves on repurchase of up to 100,000 shares by Dec. 31, 2016 equivalent to approximately 3.6 pct of the share capital 

* Decided to extend contract of CEO Ruediger K. Weng till Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)