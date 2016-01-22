BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 Teliasonera AB
* Says Teliasonera and Ericsson have entered into a strategic partnership to let customers in Stockholm and Tallinn experience 5G services already in 2018
* TeliaSonera and Ericsson go 5G Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: