Jan 25 Macintosh Retail Group NV :

* Financing banks and administrators of Macintosh Retail Group NV have reached agreement on the sale of Brantano NV and Brantano Luxembourg SA to BrantNew BVBA

* Shareholders of Macintosh Retail Group NV, as previously reported, will have no yield from transaction on Brantano

* The transaction is still subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions