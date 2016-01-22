BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 Mondo TV Suisse SA :
* FY prelim. EBIT CHF 0.2 million ($198,491.46), up 17 percent year on year
* FY prelim. production value CHF 5.2 million, up 108 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0076 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: