BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 MTN Group Ltd :
* Further update on the fine imposed on MTN Nigeria
* Judge adjourned matter to March 18, 2016 in order to enable parties to try and settle matter
* If parties are unable to reach a settlement matter will then proceed on that date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: