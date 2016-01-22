PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 Fiskars Oyj Abp :
* Says Fiskars Brands, Inc. divests local container gardening business in the US
* Says focuses on core categories
* Estimates net sales of Fiskars Americas' container gardening business to be about 25 million euros ($27.07 million) in 2015
* Says sale will generate a positive effect on cash flow, however it is not expected to have a significant impact on Fiskars Corporation's financial position or result during 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.