BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
Jan 22 Reply SpA :
* Unit Breed Reply signs agreements with two start-ups: Amiko in the healthcare industry and Zeetta Networks in the smart city sector Source text: bit.ly/1VdCtGD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: