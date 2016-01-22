BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences prevails in '135 IPR decision
* Coherus Biosciences - patent trial, appeal board of U.S. Patent And Trademark Office ruled in favor of review of Abbvie's U.S. patent 8,889,135
Jan 22 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Signs exclusive distribution agreement for United Arab Emirates (UAE)
* Signs the deal with Horizon Medical Supplies based in Dubai, UAE Source text: bit.ly/1Qj89sZ
* G1 Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering