BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
Jan 22 Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :
* Denies press rumours
* Says it did not file for bankruptcy
* Says that it filed for restructuring proceedings
* Informed about filing arrangement proceedings motion on Jan. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.