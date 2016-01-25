Jan 25 Lewis Group Ltd :

* Revenue for nine month period ended Dec. 31 grew by 5.4 pct and merchandise sales by 4.7 pct

* New regulations impacted performance in Q3, with revenue increasing by 1.1 pct and merchandise sales in line with prior year

* Debt collection performance stable. Debtor costs for 9 months to December end up 16.5 percent on corresponding period