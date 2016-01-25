Jan 25 Italtile Ltd :

* Sees HEPS for 6 months to Dec. 31 will be between 42.8 cents and 44.3 cents, reflecting an increase of between 20 pct and 24 pct

* Turnover for six months to December will be between 12 pct and 15 pct higher than prior comparative period (2014: R2.72 billion)