BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
Jan 25 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* Announced its inaugural participation in Arab Health Show January 25 - 28, in Dubai
* To demonstrate clinical benefits of shearwave elastography (SWE) in assessing major diseases such as chronic liver disease and cancer of the breast, prostate and thyroid as well as in the domain of musculoskeletal imaging
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.