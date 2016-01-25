Jan 25 Supersonic Imagine SA :

* Announced its inaugural participation in Arab Health Show January 25 - 28, in Dubai

* To demonstrate clinical benefits of shearwave elastography (SWE) in assessing major diseases such as chronic liver disease and cancer of the breast, prostate and thyroid as well as in the domain of musculoskeletal imaging