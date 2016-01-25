Jan 25 Fevertree Drinks Plc

* performed strongly in second half of 2015. It is anticipated that sales in second half will be ahead of prior year period by 77%

* given strong sales in final two months of year, board anticipates that outcome for full year will be comfortably ahead of its expectations.

* full year revenue is expected to be circa £59.2 million, reflecting growth of 71% on 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)